Dr Clare Bailey Mosley has confirmed her husband, the TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has been found dead on the Greek island of Symi.

A body and an umbrella was found as part of the search for missing TV host, who went missing on the Greek island of Symi, on Sunday (June 9) morning in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on Symi after an extensive search operation led by emergency workers to locate the missing TV doctor.

The news comes after yesterday his wife Clare vowed his family “will not lose hope”, and his four children travelled to the island to help in the search efforts. The 67-year-old TV personality was last seen by friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, before going for a walk to the centre of the island. Mosley, known for popularising the 5:2 diet and for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, is reported to have vanished after setting off on a walk to the centre of the island on Wednesday (June 5).

A general view of Agia Marina in Symi, Greece. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

In a statement from his agent to PA, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said: “I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.

“We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him.

“Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to The Press who have dealt with us with great respect.

“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all”

Greek authorities shifted their focus to a treacherous mountainous area after CCTV footage from a house at the edge of a small marina in the village of Pedi showed the presenter walking towards a mountainous path at about 2pm local time on Wednesday. The search effort has been widespread, operating in dangerous conditions and high temperatures, and has included police, firefighters with drones, Greek Red Cross workers, divers, a search dog and a helicopter.

Mayor Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas shared a statement on Sunday morning explaining: "During our search, and as we were approaching a cave next to the Agia Marina beach, we were shooting along the coastline with cameras. We saw an object next to a fence on the beach and when we zoomed in we realised that it was a body. He had probably fallen from a short cliff of about 10 metres."

Speaking to Sky News he explained that the body appeared to have fallen down a steep slope, “stopping against a fence and lying face-up with a few rocks on top of it.”

Agia Marina bar manager Ilias Tsavaris, who was among the first people to find the body, said emergency crews scoured the area on foot and from a helicopter throughout Saturday. In a pause from serving lunch at the busy seaside restaurant he told PA: “They searched everywhere, I don’t know (how they didn’t find the body), and all day yesterday it was choppers, choppers, one chopper actually. They (firefighters) came down here, nothing”.

The search to find Mosley had been described as a “race against time” by rescuers on Friday. Firefighters have been scoring a 6.5km (four-mile) radius over a mountainous area that is surrounded by sea. Locals had also been involved in the search effort.

On Friday (June 7), the mayor’s daughter Mika Papakalodouka told PA news agency that “a lot of” island residents had joined the search using their own boats. She said: “It is a small island, people talk. We’re good people actually here. Everybody is looking for him. It’s such a small island to get lost on. It’s so weird for us. everybody is worried and looking for him.”

Who has paid tribute to Michael Mosley?

Tributes to the TV doctor have poured in, with Piers Morgan taking to X, formerly known as Twitter to say, “BREAKING: Body found in search for TV doctor Michael Mosley on Greek island of Symi. Very sad development."

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh paid tribute on Instagram Stories, writing: “Terribly sad news. Thank you for changing the lives of thousands of people - including mine - for the better."

Journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer has also paid tribute, also taking to X, she wrote: “This is very sad news. I interviewed Michael Mosley a few times about his Fast800 diet and he was an absolutely lovely man. My condolences to his family.”

BBC Journalist Lyse Doucet paid tribute to Mosley on X, writing: “Such sad news - for his loving family and dear friends and the many who lived better lives because of his wonderful work.”

Jamie Oliver took to Instagram to pay tribute. He wrote: “Rest in peace Michael Mosley…. Absolutely devastating news about the sad loss of fellow tv presenter Michael Mosley today. What a wonderfully sweet, kind and gentle man he was. he did such a lot of good for public health with his TV shows and research. He was a curious investigator, producer and presenter and often changed the conversation around many public health issues for the better. He will be sadly missed….love and thoughts to Claire and all of his family."

Mosley’s co-host on Trust Me, I’m A Doctor described him as a “national treasure” and a “hugely talented” man. Speaking to BBC News, Dr Saleyha Ahsan said: “Michael’s a national treasure and he’s so personable.” Dr Ahsan continued: “I can now appreciate that’s a one-off, not everyone is able to make other people feel so at ease with lights and cameras in front of them.”

Adding: “But then to forget about all of that and just to focus on the science, on the story, on the message that we’re trying to get out, is such a talented man, hugely talented.”