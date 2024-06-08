Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search continues for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley, as his wife Clare says his family “will not lose hope” as the search moves to a treacherous mountainous area on a Greek Island.

Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said the three days he has been missing have been the “longest and most unbearable days” for her and her four children, who have joined their mother on Symi to help with search efforts.

In a statement, Dr Bailey Mosley said: “It has been three days since Michael left the beach to go for a walk. The longest and most unbearable days for myself and my children.”

She continues: “The search is ongoing and our family are so incredibly grateful to the people of Symi, the Greek authorities and the British Consulate who are working tirelessly to help find Michael.” Adding: “We will not lose hope”

Emergency workers have been trying to find the 67-year-old TV doctor after he disappeared on the Greek island of Symi during a walk on Wednesday (June 5). New CCTV footage appears to show Mosley walking with an umbrella near to the marina in the village of Pedi in Symi. Previous footage from a house at the edge of Pedi’s small marina showed him walking towards a mountainous path at about 2pm local time on Wednesday.

The mayor of Symi, Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas, has vowed to continue the search until the TV doctor is found. The operation has involved police, firefighters with drones, and divers operating in dangerous conditions and high temperatures.

The mayor described the area Mosley was travelling as “difficult to pass” and as “only rocks”, and being populated by “loads” of snakes. He added that he hoped Mosley would be found “safe and alive”, stating: “All the community is so sad about this, (it has) never happened before.”

The search to find Mosley was described as a “race against time” by one of the rescuers on Friday. Firefighters have been scoring a 6.5km (four-mile) radius over a mountainous area that is surrounded by sea, but so far there has been no sightings of him.

Firefighters have been using umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun as there is no shade or near the top of the hill that sits between Pedi bay and Agia Marina, where they suspect Mosley may have walked. An emergency helicopter was seen flying over the bay towards the mountainous terrain where the hunt for Mosley is being carried out around 3.20 pm local time.

On Friday (June 7), the mayor’s daughter Mika Papakalodouka told PA news agency that “a lot of” island residents had joined the search using their own boats. She said: “It is a small island, people talk. We’re good people actually here. Everybody is looking for him. It’s such a small island to get lost on. It’s so weird for us. Everybody is worried and looking for him.”

