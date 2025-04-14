Blue origin launch: Watch all-female crew including Katy Perry blast off for space
Footage shows the moment a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew - music artist Katy Perry, broadcaster Gayle King, journalist Lauren Sánchez, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn - blasted off for space.
It was the first time since 1963 that an all-female crew had rocketed into space.
After the crew felt zero gravity for the first time, they returned safely to earth.
