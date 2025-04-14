Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

American host and television producer Oprah Winfrey, and friend of Gayle King, was there to watch the launch and said she had “never been more proud”.

Footage shows the moment a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew - music artist Katy Perry, broadcaster Gayle King, journalist Lauren Sánchez, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn - blasted off for space.

It was the first time since 1963 that an all-female crew had rocketed into space.

After the crew felt zero gravity for the first time, they returned safely to earth.