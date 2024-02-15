Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Low Bank in Oakworth, near Keighley, at around 9am yesterday (Wednesday February 14) after reports of concern for the safety of a man.

After arriving at the address, officers found a man's body. The death is not treated as suspicious, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

On searching the property, police found what is thought to be an antique hand grenade, and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was called to set up a cordon for a short time while further investigation took place.