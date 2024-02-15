Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A sniffer dog had reportedly been brought in to assist with the operation. Now Northumbria Police have confirmed more details of the search.

A force spokesperson said today: "Shortly after 10am [on Tuesday], we received a report that suspected human remains had been found on Marine Walk in Sunderland. Enquiries are ongoing and an investigation has been launched into the discovery. Anyone with any concerns is advised to speak to an officer on duty, or to contact us through our website or by calling 101."