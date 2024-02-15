Telling news your way
'Suspected human remains' discovered on Sunderland's Roker Beach - investigation under way

Police were called to Roker in Sunderland after suspected human remains were found on a beach
By Kevin Clark
1 minute ago
An investigation is under way after the discovery of 'suspected human remains' in Sunderland.

Police vehicles at Marine ParadePolice vehicles at Marine Parade
NationalWorld's sister title The Sunderland Echo reported yesterday, Tuesday, February 13, that police were searching an area of Roker beach.

A sniffer dog had reportedly been brought in to assist with the operation. Now Northumbria Police have confirmed more details of the search.

Police searching Roker beachPolice searching Roker beach
A force spokesperson said today: "Shortly after 10am [on Tuesday], we received a report that suspected human remains had been found on Marine Walk in Sunderland. Enquiries are ongoing and an investigation has been launched into the discovery. Anyone with any concerns is advised to speak to an officer on duty, or to contact us through our website or by calling 101."

