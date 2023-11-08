Changes at British Steel's Scunthorpe plant means 'families and employers are concerned across the whole region'

British Steel in Scunthorpe (Chris Allen)

Plans announced by British Steel are 'worrying' and 'concerning' elected officials and unions over the predicted impact of 2,000 job losses. Steel production has been a fundamental part of Scunthorpe for over 150 years and a big employer in the North Lincolnshire town.

But while the plant will remain open, its workforce is likely to be significantly reduced in plans for a new environmentally conscious approach to steelmaking.

New £1.25bn plans have been put forward to replace British Steel blast furnaces in Scunthorpe and Teesside with two electric arc furnaces. The plans - which are still subject to government approval - are part of a proposal to make British Steel "a clean, green and sustainable business". But this isn't convincing some people over the potential negative impacts. Councillor Len Foster who represents the Brumby ward in Scunthorpe at North Lincolnshire Council, said: "It's very worrying. The whole concept of steel has been fundamental to Scunthorpe for well over 100 years.

"It's very emotive because 2000 well-paid jobs are going plus more jobs going in the service sector at risk too. It's so many jobs affected directly or indirectly. Families and employers are concerned across the whole region. The long-term impact is equally concerning too."

While traditional blast furnaces can melt raw iron ore as well as recycled metal, electric arc furnaces can only melt recycled or scrap metal.

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of Community, the specialist trade union representing UK steelworkers, said he was "deeply concerned" by British Steel's plans, which he said were "foolhardy". He added: "The plans that British Steel has announced, combined with Tata Steel's plans, would leave the UK unable to make steel from raw materials and dangerously exposed to international markets."

Chief executive of the Jingye Group, Xijun Cao, said the firm was not able to keep the blast furnaces and meet environmental commitments. He said: "We have engaged extensively with the public and private sector to understand the feasibility of producing net zero steel with our current blast furnace operations. However, thorough analysis shows this is not viable."