'It's Good to Talk' and 'Order By Phone' are two legendary BT adverts you'll remember if you're of a certain age

The British Telecom logo is seen on a BT phone box on May 17, 2006 in London, England. Telecommunications company BT will announce their full year results tomorrow. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Another year is passing and another company that was once a staple of British society is undergoing major change. In recent years we've seen the loss of Debenhams, BHS, and Thomas Cook and now we can arguably add a major telecommunication company to that list following a major rebrand.

As of tomorrow (Friday, October 20), almost all BT consumer products will be rebranded under EE, with only straight landline and broadband keeping the original name. This also follows the recent change this summer when TV channel BT Sports became TNT Sports.

It's undoubtedly a major change for the company which will see the EE brand begin to take further prominence over BT – with BT customers being contacted and asked to consider switching to EE. As well as a new 'everything app', the company also announced a new TV service, which will offer live TV channels via Apple TV 4K.

To mark what feels like the end of an era for a company with origins dating back to 1846, NationalWorld takes a look back at some of the iconic TV adverts BT has entertained us with over the years.

'Ology' advert

This legendary advert from the late 1980s saw Maureen Lipman's character - a recurring one in BT TV adverts - calling her grandson after he's received his exam results. But young Anthony hasn't done as well as Maureen hoped, sadly failing in maths, English, physics, geography, and woodwork.

However, pottery and sociology are where Anthony did manage to get pass marks. As Maureen remarks people will always need plates. And at least Anthony got one 'ology' pinned down. I mean, he's basically a scientist now, right?

'Order by Phone'

In a real blast from the past, this 1980s advert was all about a method of shopping that is now pretty redundant. Maureen is buying a washing machine in-store, along with an oven and a vacuum cleaner, but she's been beaten to it on all occasions. Mrs Jones had called ahead regarding both products and reserved them.

Clearly livid, the ad ends with Maureen finally finding an available product to which she remarks: "if it's not good enough for Mrs Jones, it's not good enough for me." Both of these adverts feature a BT advert that many of us may not recognise today. We're probably too busy shopping online anyway!

'One of his turns'

In another example of situational comedy, we all dread making plans that we completely forget about. And that's exactly what happened in Maureen Lipman's house one evening. There's even an appearance from Bernhard Breslaw from the Carry On films.

Out of the blue, a couple turn up at Maureen's door apologising for being late. And if that wasn't funny enough, both wives come up with the same excuse regarding their husbands to get out of the dinner after realising the mix up. There's no direct link to a BT product being advertised here, except perhaps the notion to call ahead in advance.

'It's good to talk'

My personal favourite BT advert. We all go through the dilemma of calling someone we've not spoken to for a while. Escaped mice are no joke- as Bob Hoskins' cautiousness makes clear. The advert was initially aired in 1995.

And as the end of the advert it hammers home the message of talking to people - a message we could do with reminding in today's world - we all need time for a 'proper natter'.

Karma Chameleon Phone

In the early 2000s, adverts seemed to get quite weird. And this BT one followed that trend well in 2002. It features two men who just can't get over how funny their chameleon phone and its matching Culture Club ringtone is. Just hilarious right?