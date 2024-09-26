'Calculated predator' used alcohol and aggression in rape of young girl and boy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumbria Police has commended the bravery of two child rape victims who reported the ‘near-sadistic’ abuse of a peadophile.

Karl Young, 33, was handed a 25 year and six months sentence at Newcastle Crown Court last week, after admitting the rape of a teenage girl and a boy, who he attacked on three occasions.

Young offered his victims alcohol and made aggressive threats towards them if they did not comply with his advances. According to Northumbria Police, both the boy and girl bravely raised the alarm to those around them, who informed officers before an arrest was made in December 2023.

While initially denying any involvement, Young, of St Marks Way in South Shields, later pleaded guilty nine offences including assault by penetration, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault, and four counts of rape of a child at Newcastle Crown Court on May 7.

On Friday, Young appeared before the same court where a judge sentenced him to 25 years and six months in prison, and a further year on licence.

After sentencing, detective constable Gavin James, said: “Young is a calculated predator, who used alcohol and aggression to coerce his victims into sexual activity.

“I would like to commend both of the survivors in this case for the immeasurable bravery they have shown throughout the whole process.

“From coming forward and raising the alarm to those around them, and then having to re-live their pain speaking about Young’s horrific actions towards them.

“Ultimately, their unwavering support has allowed us to bring a vile offender like Young to justice – and I hope the survivors and their loved ones are able to find some closure in today’s outcome knowing he is now behind bars.”

Young will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register, and was handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He added: “I hope this sends a clear message to those who have committed these types of crimes – you won’t get away with them and we’ll do everything in our power to put dangerous offenders like Young before the courts.

“Most importantly, this result is an example of what we can do when we work together to support survivors of sexual offences and hold their abusers to account.

“If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, please know that we can help you – and we will listen to you.

“Please come forward and report anything of concern today.”

Report to Northumbria Police

Anyone who has been victim of rape, sexual assault, or any form of sexual abuse – whether recent or non-recent – is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ pages or live chat function on the Northumbria Police website, or by sending a direct message on social media.

For those unable to contact police in this way, please call 101.

Always dial 999 in an emergency, including where a crime is taking place.

For more information about rape or sexual assault search Northumbria Police online.