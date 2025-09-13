Nine people based at Charing Cross police station have been suspended by the Metropolitan Police as an investigation was launched into allegations including excessive use of force and making discriminatory and misogynistic comments.

The police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Friday afternoon its inquiry follows a mandatory conduct referral from the Met on Thursday involving nine serving Met officers, a former Met officer and a serving designated detention officer.

It also received a referral from another force about the conduct of a former Met officer based at Charing Cross who has since transferred.

The officers being investigated range in rank from police constable to sergeant, the IOPC said.

The allegations include excessive use of force, making discriminatory and misogynistic comments, and failing to report or challenge inappropriate behaviour, and are alleged to have occurred while those involved were both on and off duty between August 2024 and January 2025, the watchdog added.

Charing Cross police station has previously come under fire after a 2022 report by the IOPC revealed officers had exchanged highly offensive messages, including repeated jokes about rape, domestic violence and violent racism as well as homophobic language and derogatory terms for disabled people.

The IOPC took the unusual step of publishing the messages in full and said the behaviour it had uncovered was “disgraceful”.

The Charing Cross report was part of a string of damaging scandals to hit the force that led former Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to announce she was stepping down from her role in February 2022.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said of the new investigation: “These are concerning allegations involving a large number of individuals and we understand there will be public concern, particularly in light of our previous investigation into similar allegations at the same police station.

“We want to reassure the public that we will carry out a robust, independent investigation.

“We understand the Met was alerted to these allegations by a third party and we have written to that party to request that it urgently provides us with information that will be central to our inquiries.

“Our priority at this stage is to secure all of the relevant evidence.”

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “The behaviour as reported is disgraceful and nine officers were suspended within 24 hours of the allegations being assessed and another two officers have been removed from frontline duties.

“Rapid steps to secure evidence and protect the public have also been taken.

“We asked the IOPC to look at this and welcome their decision to take on the investigation.”

Mr Twist said the force is taking “immediate steps to dismantle the current custody team” at Charing Cross police station which he called an “exceptional reset” that will ensure high standards.

He added: “In addition, we are scrutinising more widely the leadership and culture within these teams, led by Professional Standards and senior leaders, to root out any further failings.

“The leadership of these teams failed to create the right culture that identified warning signs or generated confidence in junior colleagues to report.

“This is one of the reasons we are taking such assertive exceptional action.”

Mr Twist continued: “The Met has been steadily regaining the trust of Londoners, but we are under no illusions about the continued challenge we face.

“We will be relentless, leaving no stone unturned, in removing people who have no place in the Met.”

A spokesperson for the Police Federation of England and Wales said: “The nature of those allegations would, if accurate, describe conduct that is not only utterly unacceptable both in and outside of policing but also gravely impacts the public trust every police officer in the country depends on to do his or her job effectively.”

The allegations will feature in an upcoming BBC Panorama documentary series.