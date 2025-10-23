Two police officers have been sacked for gross misconduct after one was filmed saying “either put a bullet through his head or deport him”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Metropolitan Police officers, who worked at Charing Cross Police Station, have been sacked after it was found their conduct aired in video footage on a BBC Panorama programme amounted to gross misconduct.

The undercover footage, which was aired in a documentary earlier this month, appears to show off-duty Pc Philip Neilson refer to an immigrant who had overstayed his visa, saying “either put a bullet through his head or deport him”, the hearing in south London was told on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pc Martin Borg “revelled in the use of force on detainees” told colleagues he joined the police to take part in “legal f****** scraps”, said James Berry KC, on behalf of the appropriate authority.

Hearing chairman Commander Jason Prins said he was satisfied that the breaches amounted to gross misconduct and Pc Neilson and Pc Borg were dismissed without notice in two separate hearings.

Mr Prins said of both Pc Neilson and Pc Borg: “It was or must have been obvious to him that the comments made were abhorrent.”

The first allegation was described by Mr Berry, who said the programme appeared to show Pc Neilson in a conversation outside Charing Cross Police Station saying that a juvenile, referred to as Mr X, had kicked him in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pc Neilson told the undercover reporter that before joining the police “he had done sports massage”, and “while in the van on the way to custody he was on pressure points”, Mr Berry added.

The footage shows him go into further detail in a pub, Mr Berry said, adding: “He said he applied pressure points to Mr X for the whole journey… alternating between legs after 20 seconds because you become immune to it.”

The officer denies using inappropriate force on the detainee. He said the detainee had assaulted him and been aggressive, Mr Berry added.

The pressure point comments were a “misguided attempt at bravado”, according to the officer, Mr Berry said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The KC said: “He was showing off with an… exaggerated story about the use of force.

“He was glorifying the use of inappropriate force on a restrained detainee, whether or not the force was in fact used.”

Mr Berry added that Pc Neilson was “laughing and smirking throughout”.

The second allegation involved the officer describing Somalians as “scum”, and making reference to “an invasion” of the UK by migrants.

Mr Berry said the comments were “floridly racist”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third allegation involves Panorama footage showing Pc Neilson referring to an immigrant who had overstayed his visa, saying: “Either put a bullet through his head or deport him.

“And the ones that shag women, rape women, you do the cock and let them bleed out.”

Pc Neilson accepts these remarks were inappropriate and were made as he was intoxicated, Mr Berry said.

The KC said the comments that suggest “graphic and unlawful violence” are “abhorrent”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pc Neilson accepts comments were made but says it is misconduct only, Chris Brinsley said on his behalf.

Giving evidence to the hearing, the officer was asked if he believes the undercover reporting breached his human rights and he said: “I do… he was the one bringing up the conversations.”

He said he had drunk eight or nine pints of Guinness.

Asked what he would say about the appropriate authority’s case that he is racist, he said: “I’m not.”

Pc Borg “revelled in the use of force on detainees”, Mr Berry said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer “expressed amusement” about witnessing a sergeant using “excessive force” to cause injury to a detainee, Mr Berry said.

He described how the detainee had a lump on his foot that “looked like a f****** tumour”, the hearing was told.

Pc Borg later said he was exaggerating when he was retelling the stories, Mr Berry said.

Another officer told him the station had been serving non-halal food by accident in custody, and Pc Borg replied “f*** em”, Mr Berry said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer later said he was referring to the custody team when he said “f*** em”, Mr Berry added.

Asked who is the “most griefy” on the footage, Pc Borg replied “Muslims”, before adding “Islam is a problem, a serious problem, I think”, the hearing was told.

Mr Brinsley said Pc Borg denied all the allegations.

Giving evidence about the “legal f****** scraps” comment, Pc Borg said he does “take pleasure in stopping people from being attacked”.

Asked if he is a racist, Pc Borg replied “no”.

Mr Prins found three other allegations against Pc Borg not proven.