A reality TV star has issued a warning to her fans as she revealed thieves ‘emptied’ her bank account just days before she’s due to have her first baby.

Heavily pregnant Chelsea Farrell, aged 24, took to her Instagram Stories to urge her followers to always ensure they know where their bank card is after she couldn’t find hers - and then discovered her bank account had been drained.

The reality star, who rose to fame on series two of E4 dating show Love Triangle UK, is due to give birth to her first child in the coming days.

Over the top of a photo of her blossoming bump, she wrote: “A reminder to everybody to check you have your bank card. I’ve had a week from hell, was discharged from hospital this afternoon - came home to realise my bank had been emptied and my card is gone!”

She went on: “Somebody had a field day yesterday with my card, even treated themselves to a KFC last night after spending hundreds in different shops all day.”

Chelsea did not reveal why she had been to hospital, but she has candidly opened up about having a difficult pregnancy throughout the last few months, telling her fans about her difficulties with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe and prolonged form of morning sickness.

Love Triangle star Chelsea Farrell has had hundreds of pounds stolen from her just days before she's due to give birth. Photo by Instagram/@Chelsea.Farrell. | Instagram/@Chelsea.Farrell

The star has not given her precise due date, but just days ago she posted to say that she was ready to meet her baby, who is a girl, adding “forever is just around the corner” after nine months of carrying her.

She is expecting her daughter with now ex-boyfriend, James Barham, aged 31, who she met on Love Triangle. The pair took to Instagram to reveal they were expecting their first child together back in April, just a month after the show aired.

It aired in March but had been filmed in Autumn 2024. Their romance caused controversy as they were both matched with other people but instead showed interest in each other.

They remained together after leaving the show and four weeks after confirming they were still an item, as the series came to an end, the pair then announced their pregnancy. But, then in July Chelsea has announced that she’ll be raising the baby girl alone and alleged James “walked away” from her and the unborn child. She later blamed him for the issues she has faced throughout her pregnancy.

Shortly after Chelsea posted about her bank ordeal she posted a photo of her bed, saying that’s where she would be until her baby girl arrived. But, she assured fans she was well.