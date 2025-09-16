Reality star Chelsea Farrell has hit out at her ex as she claims him ‘walking away’ from her early on in their pregnancy has caused complications - and she’s also discussed her due date.

24-year-old Chelsea Farrell and her now ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old James Barham, who met on E4 dating show Love Triangle, took to Instagram to reveal they were expecting their first child together back in April.

The pair met when they both appeared on the second series of Love Triangle UK, which aired in March but was filmed in Autumn 2024, but their romance caused controversy as they were both matched with other people but instead showed interest in each other.

They remained together after leaving the show and four weeks after confirming they were still an item, as the series came to an end, the pair then announced their pregnancy. But, then in July Chelsea has announced that she’ll be raising the baby girl alone and alleged James “walked away” from her and the unborn child.

Now, as Chelsea prepares to welcome the baby, who is a girl, she has hit out and James and blamed him for complications in her pregnancy. She has candidly spoken on her social media about suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe and prolonged form of morning sickness.

Speaking on the Sit Back Down podcast, which she hosts with her Love Triangle co-star Lois Grace, she said: “He left very early on in pregnancy, I blame that for how sick I’ve been, but I also blame that for how small she is and the complications I’ve had in the pregnancy.

Pregnant Love Triangle UK star Chelsea Farrell has hit out at co-star ex-boyfriend James Barham and has alleged their break-up caused complications in her pregnancy with their baby girl. Photo by Instagram/@Chelsea.Farrell. | Instagram/@Chelsea.Farrell

“My anger comes from, you did that to me and her. The stress that you’ve put us under, the situation that you’ve caused, you’ve done that to us.” She did not refer to James by name, but it was clear she was refering to him.

She added that people have asked her how she coped with the break-up so early on in her pregnancy, and said that she made it through because she was determined not to lose her baby. “I was like ‘hold on, you might have caused all of this, you might have absolutely turned my world upside down but you will not take this away from me’.”

The mum-to-be later admitted that she had sat and “cried her eyes out” at certain points, but had then realised that her baby would feel everything she was feeling, including stress, and she didn’t want to pass that along to her unborn child because “she didn’t ask for any of this”.

Later in the podcast, Chelsea also credited her family and her close friends with helping her through the break-up with James and dealing with a difficult pregnancy, saying these things would have “destroyed” her without their guidance and support.

Chelsea also confirmed during the conversation with her best friend Lois that she is just a “matter of weeks” away from welcoming her baby girl, but she has not given a specific due date or indicated the month she is due to give birth.

Chelsea posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday July 8 to explain the situation after fans commented on her recent post asking why James was no longer present in her photos and videos. She said that he “made the choice to walk away from his unborn baby early on in [her] pregnancy.”

Former Love Triangle UK couple Chelsea Farrell and James during their pregnancy announcement. Photo by Instagram/@chelsea.farrell. | Instagram/@chelsea.farrell

She went on to explain that, from her point of view, the reason for James’ decision was because she “tried to have adult conversations” to ensure they were “build(ing) a secure future for the baby”. “These were not arguments,” she added, throwing some shade at her ex. “They were real, necessary conversations that any any man willing to show up should be able to handle.”

She added: “This chapter is closed, and it’s for the best. My energy is focused in protecting my baby and moving forward with peace and strength.”

James has not commented publicly on the matter, nor has he commented on any of Chelsea’s accusations against him, and his Instagram profile has now been made private. It’s not clear exactly when the pair split, but on May 6, just a week after first making the pregnancy announcement as a couple, Chelsea posted images of her alone and holding her baby scan. In the caption she wrote: Mamas got you, forever and always. This little baby growing inside me is all that matters now. Mamas little miracle.”

The format of Love Triangle sees “pickers” given a choice between two potential matches, who they only talk to over text. They choose one person for a blind date after a couple of days of chatting as they have no idea what either of their suitors look like. The day after their date they move in together - no matter what their opinions of each other after meeting face-to-face. Later, the picker’s rejected match also moves in too, creating a love triangle.

Chelsea was supposed to be a match for picker Asa Peach, while James was one of two choices for picker Shannon Lamb. Both were their respective pickers first choices, but they both failed to find a spark.

They did, however, find a spark with each other when they met during a retreat in Wales, where all of the picker’s first choices were sent while they lived with their second choices. As the show aired earlier this year, Chelsea hit out at the way their romance was edited on the show, saying important aspects had been taken out of the edit completely and what was shown on screen didn’t accurately reflect how they came to be together. Then, she also said trolls told her they hoped ‘she’d die of cancer or in a car crash’ after seeing her on the reality TV programme.

