Cleaning expert reveals £1.50 cleaning product for wine stains on carpet

Wine spills on the carpet can be a homeowner's nightmare, leaving stubborn stains that seem impossible to remove. But fear not, we've got you covered.

In our quest to find the most effective solutions, we consulted Neil, a cleaning expert from Bust The Dust. He shared his top tips and tricks for tackling tough stains.

Neil’s secret weapon? The humble bottle of hydrogen peroxide, available for just £1.50 at most local supermarkets and pharmacies. Known for its antiseptic properties, hydrogen peroxide is now being hailed as a budget-friendly miracle worker for lifting those tough wine stains from carpet fibers.

The Cost-Effective Solution

"Hydrogen peroxide is a game-changer for anyone struggling with carpet stains," said Neil. "For just £1.50, you get a powerful cleaning agent that not only removes the stain but also disinfects the area. It’s a cost-effective solution that beats most expensive carpet cleaners on the market."

Neil emphasizes that while professional carpet cleaning services can be costly, this simple at-home hack can save homeowners both time and money.

How to Use Hydrogen Peroxide for Wine Stains

Using hydrogen peroxide to clean wine stains is straightforward. Here’s Neil’s step-by-step guide:

Blot the Stain: Immediately blot the wine stain with a clean, dry cloth to absorb as much liquid as possible. Avoid rubbing, as this can push the stain deeper into the carpet fibers. Test a Small Area: Before applying hydrogen peroxide, test it on a small, inconspicuous area of the carpet to ensure it doesn’t cause discoloration. Wait a few minutes to check for any adverse reactions. Apply Hydrogen Peroxide: If the test area is unaffected, pour a small amount of hydrogen peroxide directly onto the stain. Be generous but avoid over-saturating the carpet. Blot Again: Using a clean cloth, blot the area to lift the stain. You may see the stain transferring onto the cloth. Continue blotting until the stain begins to fade. Repeat if Necessary: For particularly stubborn stains, you may need to repeat the process a few times. Be patient, as the stain should lighten with each application. Rinse and Dry: Once the stain is removed, rinse the area with a small amount of water and blot dry with a clean towel. This step helps to remove any residual hydrogen peroxide from the carpet.

The Science Behind the Solution

Neil explains that hydrogen peroxide works as an oxidizing agent, breaking down the molecules of the wine stain and making it easier to lift from the carpet fibers. "The oxygen bubbles created by the peroxide help to lift the stain particles to the surface, making it easier to blot them away," Neil said. "This is why it’s so effective, even on tough stains like red wine."

Tips for Best Results

For those keen to try this cleaning hack, Neil offers a few additional tips to ensure the best results:

Act Quickly: The sooner you address a wine stain, the easier it will be to remove. Fresh stains are much simpler to treat than old, set-in stains.

Avoid Heat: Do not use hot water or heat sources on the stain, as this can cause it to set deeper into the carpet fibers.

Use White Cloths: Always use white or light-colored cloths to blot the stain. Colored cloths can transfer dye to the carpet, making the situation worse.

Patience is Key: Some stains may require multiple treatments. Be patient and persistent, and you’ll likely see great results.

A Word of Caution

While hydrogen peroxide is generally safe for most carpets, Neil advises caution for those with dark or wool carpets. "Hydrogen peroxide can sometimes cause lightening, especially on dark carpets. Always perform a patch test first," he cautioned.