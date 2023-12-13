The heartbroken families of the three young men who were killed in a car crash in South Wales on Monday have paid tribute to them

Callum Griffiths, Jesse Owen, and Morgan Smith, were killed in the incident involving a car and a bus in Coedely, Tonyrefail on Monday evening (December 11).

The heartbroken families of the three teenage men who died following a car crash in South Wales have paid tribute to them. Jesse Owen, 18 from Penygraig, Morgan Smith, 18 from Tonypandy, and Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth were killed in the incident involving a car and a bus in Coedely, Tonyrefail on Monday evening (December 11).

Emergency services were called to Ely Valley Road in Coedely at around 7pm after the collision. South Wales Police said the three men were declared dead at the scene. Officers have also said that two further men, who are aged 18 and 19, have been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, with life-threatening injuries, and a further two people were treated for minor injuries.

Describing Jesse as "the most loving, happy, kind, and calm, and beautiful soul" and that his death has left a huge void in their lives, his family said: “Jesse had a presence that would light up any room. He was loved by all who had the honour of knowing him. He was the most loving, happy kind, calm and beautiful soul. He would do absolutely anything for anyone. He loved his family and friends and was loyal to the core.

“Jesse loved his boxing, watches and socialising with friends. He has left a huge void in all of our hearts and our lives will never be the same without him. He will be sorely missed by his parents, grandparents, brothers and extended family. We are all truly heartbroken.”

Morgan's family said the 18-year-old was a "popular boy" and a "well-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin." They said: “Morgan was best known as a talented boxer previously gaining a Welsh title. He was an up-and-coming star with a promising boxing career ahead of him.

“We as a family are devastated by the loss of Morgan, we have been left with a void that can never be filled. We love you our boy. We would like to thank all the emergency services that assisted at the scene. Please could you respect our privacy whilst we grieve the loss of Morgan.”

Meanwhile, Callum has been described as "the most precious gift of a son" by his family who revealed he just qualified as a barber just over a year ago. His mum, Natalie, dad Lee and his 15-year-old sister Erin said: "Callum had the most beautiful smile that would light up the room. He was the most precious gift of a son and our love is endless.

“Our hearts have been broken into a million pieces, broken beyond repair. He was so loving and had a caring soul. He has left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. Callum was a world champion in kickboxing and achieved numerous gold medals and has represented Wales in different countries all over the world.