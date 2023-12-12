Three people, two aged 18 and one aged 19, were killed in a car crash in South Wales

Three young men have died after a collision involving a bus and a car on Monday evening, South Wales Police have confirmed. Two aged 18 and one aged 19 were killed after a collision between a bus and an Audi A1 in Coedely, Rhondda Cynon Taf at around 7pm on Monday.

Earlier, it was reported that the Welsh Ambulance Service sent 18 resources including seven ambulances and three doctors to the scene. The road was closed overnight and through Tuesday morning.

Expressing her condolences, Alex Davies-Jones, MP for Pontypridd, wrote on Facebook: "Utterly devastating news coming from our community this morning. All of my thoughts are with the families & loved ones affected by this tragedy.

