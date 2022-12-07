The launch of a new Elective Recovery Taskforce also aims to deliver remaining targets

Nineteen further diagnostic centres have been put in place across England to tackle the Covid backlog. But where will these centres be located and why are they being opened? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the new diagnostic centres?

The 19 new Community Diagnostic Centres (CDCs) aim to deliver more life saving checks, tests and scans and speed up diagnoses for local patients. They aim to help with backlogs worsened by the Covid pandemic and reduce waiting times.

The government said patients will benefit from quicker access to treatment and lifesaving diagnostic tests close to home following the approval of the 19 new one stop shops for tests, checks and scans.

Where will they be located?

Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced the new taskforce and the news that 19 new diagnostic centres will be located across the country.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “The NHS is facing an unprecedented challenge to tackle covid backlogs. Hardworking staff have made strong progress but I want to turbocharge our current plans to bust the backlog and help patients get the treatment they need. The taskforce will look at sensible steps to utilise all existing capacity to slash waiting lists while ensuring the NHS always remains free at the point of use.”

The taskforce, which will meet for the first time at Downing Street on Wednesday (7 December), will be chaired by Health Minister Will Quince and made up of academics and experts from the NHS and independent sector to advise the government on ways to aid NHS recovery from the pandemic, reduce waiting times for patients and eliminate waits for routine care of over a year by 2025.

The new diagnostic centres will be located in the heart of communities across the country including football stadiums and shopping centres. They will offer a range of services including MRI, CT and x-rays, and aim to make tests more accessible for patients.

There are already 91 centres up and running across the country. New data shows the one-stop shops have delivered over 2.4 million tests, checks and scans since July 2021.

The 19 newly approved CDCs are: