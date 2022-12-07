Matt Hancock was the Health Secretary for much of the Covid pandemic, but resigned after he was caught on camera having an affair in his office, which breached his own coronavirus rules.

Former Health Secretary and recent I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Matt Hancock has said he will not stand for the Conservatives at the next general election.

The West Suffolk MP returned to Westminster last week from Australia following his controversial spell on the ITV celebrity show, where he finished third. Hancock has been paid £45,000 to appear on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins next year and recently released his book called the Pandemic Diaries.

He was stripped of the Conservative whip after it emerged he was joining the reality TV show, prompting speculation about his political future and whether he would stand again at the next general election in around two years time.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he told Rishi Sunak he was resigning. Hancock said: “It has been an honour to serve in Parliament and represent the people of West Suffolk. I will play my part in the debate about the future of our country and engage with the public in new ways.”

What did Matt Hancock say?

In his letter, Hancock said that the Conservative Chief Whip had told him that the whip would be restored “in due course”. But the MP said that would be “now not necessary” and that he wants to “do things differently”.

He said that he was “incredibly proud” of the Conservatives’ achievements in government but told Sunak that he had discovered new ways of connecting with the public and urged his party to “reconnect” with people.

“There was a time when I thought the only way to influence the public debate was in Parliament, but I’ve realised there’s far more to it than that.

Matt Hancock who returned to the Houses of Parliament for first time since his I’m A Celebrity appearance has released his pandemic diaries.

“I have increasingly come to believe that for a healthy democracy we must find new ways to reach people – especially those who are disengaged with politics. The revival of modern conservatism over the next decade will I suspect take place as much outside Parliament as in it.

“I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore – new ways for me to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds.

