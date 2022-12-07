The next general election is less than two years away - and 24 MPs have decided they will not stand again for another term

The next general election is less than two years away, meaning sitting MPs are now having to decide whether they want to put themselves forward again to stand for another term or not.

Conservative MPs were given a deadline of 5 December to inform the party whether they would like to be on the ballot. Meanwhile Labour’s selection process for the next election was already in progress, with many sitting MPs informing their local party if they did not intend to stand again.

Advertisement

The next general election must be called by December 2024, so it could be held as late as January 2025. However, it is most likely it will take place sometime in 2024.

At the last general election in 2019, a total of 74 MPs announced that they would not stand again.

Advertisement

Here is the full list of MPs who have announced they will not be standing for another term. We will keep this list updated.

Advertisement

Labour MPs

Several high profile Labour MPs have announced they are not standing for another term.. These include “Mother of the House” Harriet Harman and longstanding Derby South MP Margaret Beckett, who served as the first female foreign secretary.

Here is the full list of Labour MPs who have decided not to put themselves forward for another term:

Harriet Harman, Labour MP for Camberwell and Peckham

Margaret Beckett, Labour MP for Derby South

Alan Whitehead, Labour MP for Southampton, Test

Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter

Colleen Fletcher, Labour MP for Coventry North East

Jon Cruddas, Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham

Rosie Winterton, Labour MP for Doncaster Central

Wayne David, Labour MP for Caerphilly

Alex Cunningham, Labour MP for Stockton North

Margaret Hodge, Labour MP for Barking

Paul Blomfield, Labour MP for Sheffield Central

Barry Sheerman, Labour (Co-op) MP for Huddersfield

Advertisement

Conservative MPs

Advertisement

Among the Tories, the former health secretary and one-time leadership contender Sajid Javid has announced he’s resigning his seat, and Matt Hancock has announced on Wednesday (7 December) that he will stand down at the next election.

Other notable Conservatives not contesting the next election include former Cabinet minister Chloe Smith, who most recently served as work and pensions secretary, and former education minister Chris Skidmore.

Here is the full list of Conservative MPs who have announced they will stand down at the next election:

Dehenna Davison, Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland

Sajid Javid, Conservative MP for Bromsgrove

William Wragg, Conservative MP for Hazel Grove

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North

Chris Skidmore, Conservative MP for Kingswood

Gary Streeter, Conservative MP for South West Devon

Adam Afriyie, Conservative MP for Windsor

Sir Charles Walker, Conservative MP for Broxbourne

Crispin Blunt, Conservative MP for Reigate

Nigel Adams, Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk

Advertisement

Plaid Cymru MPs

Hywel Williams, Plaid Cymru MP for Afron, will be standing down at the next general election.

Advertisement