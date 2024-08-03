Cory Chilvers: Family pay tribute to 18-year-old who died after kayak capsized in Norfolk

By Tom Morton

Head of News

3rd Aug 2024, 8:50am
The family of an 18-year-old who died after a kayaking accident have paid tribute to their “kind, loving, funny and thoughtful man”.

Cory Chilvers, 18, died on Sunday, July 28 after his kayak capsized in Wiggenhall St Germans in Norfolk.

The statement from his family, released by Norfolk Constabulary, says: "We would like to pay tribute to our son, our first heartbeat, Adam's big brother, Brianna's love, grandson, nephew, cousin and to our friend Cory Chilvers, who we lost tragically on July 28. 

“We will always remember him as a kind, loving, funny and thoughtful man who was dedicated to his family, Brianna and his animal family; Alma (pictured), horse DeeDee, dog Nylah and cat Sooty.  He was a great friend to so many and touched the lives of many more. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. 

"We would also like to thank Norfolk Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Environment Agency, Met Dive Team, Met Dog Handlers, HM Coast Guard, Norfolk Search and Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service, Middle Lee Commissioners and the Rapid Relief Team."

Formal identification by HM Coroner’s Office is still pending.

