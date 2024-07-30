Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boyfriend of a motorcyclist who died in a horror crash last weekend has paid tribute to his ‘ray of sunshine’ partner, as he revealed the couple just did their first ever sky dive together two days before.

Candice Adam, 29, from Dalry in Ayrshire died following a fatal crash on the A83 at the Kilmory Roundabout in Lochgilphead on Sunday, July 28. Emergency services rushed to the scene at 2.45pm, however, the biker, who was riding with three others, died at the scene.

Her boyfriend, Niki Adamson wrote on Facebook: “I honestly dont know what I'm writing here. The pain I feel is unbearable. I have never met anyone like her. The most kindest loyal person I have ever met.

“She was a ray of Sunshine every room she entered. We done everything together. Between bikes, runescapeAnd metal detecting and even golf ball hunting at midnight. Drive everywhere with no radio as we never shut up and never argued once and held my hand and tickled me for hours straight.

Candice Adam, 29, died following a crash on the A83 at the Kilmory Roundabout in Lochgilphead on Sunday, 28 July | Facebook

“Just Friday we done our first sky dive. This just doesn't even make sense. She was my absoulte world. Love you forever your mysoul mate Candice Adam.”

Her family also paid tribute via Police Scotland. They said: "We are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful, kind-hearted daughter Candice. She was such a unique and special girl."