1. Alistair Wilson

Scottish banker Alistair Wilson was gunned down on his own doorstep in 2004. Around 7pm on Sunday, 28 November, a man called at the family home in Nairn, and spoke to Alistair’s wife Veronica who answered the door and asked for “Alistair Wilson”. Mr Wilson, 30, went downstairs to speak to the man and was handed a blue envelope with the word “Paul” on it. He went inside briefly and then returned to the door for a second time when he was fatally shot. No one has been apprehended over Mr Wilson’s murder. The gun was recovered from a drain nearby days later. In March this year police travelled to Canada to carry out witness interviews in Nova Scotia. Recently they said they believed the answer to his murder lies in his personal life rather than his professional one. They appealed for information about a planning application for decking outside a hotel opposite his home which he had objected to shortly before his death. Police have also called for anyone who had been in the Havelock Hotel two days before the shooting. Officers believe the objection was discussed in the hotel bar on Friday, 26 November, 2004, and over the weekend up until Mr Wilson’s murder on the Sunday night.