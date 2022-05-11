A banker shot on his doorstep in Scotland, a man stabbed in a pub, and a woman found bludgeoned to death in Doncaster are among the shocking cases which have never been solved.
The victims range in age from missing 14-year-old Sarah Benford who is believed to have been murdered, to 69-year-old Nora Tait.
Among the unsolved murders are that of Alistair Wilson who was shot dead on his doorstep in Nairn in 2004
Meanwhile, the killer of taxi driver George Murdoch, who was brutally murdered in the 1980s has never been caught.
Police have continued to hunt for those responsible for the murders in order to get justice for the victims and their loved ones.
Here are 12 of the most shocking unsolved murder cases from the past four decades.
1. Alistair Wilson
Scottish banker Alistair Wilson was gunned down on his own doorstep in 2004.
Around 7pm on Sunday, 28 November, a man called at the family home in Nairn, and spoke to Alistair’s wife Veronica who answered the door and asked for “Alistair Wilson”.
Mr Wilson, 30, went downstairs to speak to the man and was handed a blue envelope with the word “Paul” on it. He went inside briefly and then returned to the door for a second time when he was fatally shot.
No one has been apprehended over Mr Wilson’s murder. The gun was recovered from a drain nearby days later.
In March this year police travelled to Canada to carry out witness interviews in Nova Scotia. Recently they said they believed the answer to his murder lies in his personal life rather than his professional one. They appealed for information about a planning application for decking outside a hotel opposite his home which he had objected to shortly before his death. Police have also called for anyone who had been in the Havelock Hotel two days before the shooting. Officers believe the objection was discussed in the hotel bar on Friday, 26 November, 2004, and over the weekend up until Mr Wilson’s murder on the Sunday night.
2. George Murdoch
Taxi driver George Murdoch was killed almost 40 years ago - and his murderer still remains at large. Mr Murdoch, of Aberdeen, Scotland, was found dying outside his sky blue Ford Cortina Taxi by a police officer. During the attack on him a cheese wire was used, and it was found nearby.
After picking up a fare on the city’s Queens Road, Mr Murdoch told his control room at 8.35pm on 29 September, 1983, he was heading to the Culter area of the city, but he never reached his destination. The 58-year-old turned off onto Pitfodels Station Road, just on the outskirts of the city, where he was attacked.
No-one has ever been arrested over the murder and Police Scotland continues to review and investigate the case. On Monday 14 March the case is set to feature on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live which airs at 10am.
Last year on the 38th anniversary of his death a fresh appeal was made and the previous reward of £10,000 was doubled to £20,000.
3. John Kennedy
John Kennedy was murdered 25 years ago in a pub.
He was stabbed on Saturday, 8 February, 1997 shortly before 6am inside The Railway Arms pub, in Tower Hamlets, London. On the night before his death, the father-of-two had gone out with friends visiting several pubs before arriving at the Railway Arms at around 3am. There were around 60 people inside the pub at that time. John was approached by a suspect and an animated conversation took place which escalated to John, 31, being attacked and stabbed. As he collapsed on the floor of the pub, the suspect fled the premises with another man before leaving in a vehicle.
Last month on the 25th anniversary of his murder detectives from the Metropolitan Police announced a £30,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of his killer.
4. Marion Hodge
Police are re-investigating the murder of Scottish mum-of-two Marion Hodge after she disappeared in 1984. Detectives from the Unresolved Homicide Investigation Team are looking into the case. Marion is understood to have been dropped off in the Whitesands area of Dumfries around 7.30am on Friday, 6 July, 1984. She was reported to be carrying a blue canvas suitcase and brown handbag, wearing a cream high collared blouse, grey skirt and black sandals. Three days later she was reported missing.. Marion, who was 34 years old when she went missing, lived in Balgray, Lockerbie, and worked in the town’s Clydesdale Bank. She was described as 5ft 4in tall, slim build with dark brown collar length hair. Following her disappearance with no further sightings or contact, Marion was declared legally dead by the Court of Session, Edinburgh, in 1992. Her body has never been found. The case featured on Crimewatch Live on 8 March.