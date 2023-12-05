A man has been arrested after a heavily pregnant woman was stabbed in Aberfan, South Wales.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Aberfan, South Wales, The 29-year-old woman, said to be heavily pregnant, was rushed to hospital following the incident. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A statement from South Wales Police said: “Following a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr earlier this morning, officers have arrested a 28-year-old man from Merthyr on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently in police custody.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The serious assault prompted a response from armed officers in the Welsh town to track down the man who fled the scene after the stabbing. A local school and childcare centre were also put under lockdown for safety.

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Aberfan earlier today.