A man has been arrested after a heavily pregnant woman was stabbed in Aberfan, South Wales.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Aberfan, South Wales, The 29-year-old woman, said to be heavily pregnant, was rushed to hospital following the incident. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A statement from South Wales Police said: “Following a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr earlier this morning, officers have arrested a 28-year-old man from Merthyr on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently in police custody.”
The serious assault prompted a response from armed officers in the Welsh town to track down the man who fled the scene after the stabbing. A local school and childcare centre were also put under lockdown for safety.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene, where advanced critical care support was delivered by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service. We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for further treatment.”
