30-year-old Aliki Mamwa, known as Alex, died in hospital following an incident in Bristol on March 5. (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

The family of a 30-year-old who was killed in a Bristol stabbing have paid tribute to their son.

Aliki Mamwa, who was known as Alex to friends and family, died in hospital following the suspected knife attack on Tuesday, March 5. Police responded after Mr Mamwa was admitted to hospital with his injuries. The incident is believed to have taken place on Ashley Road in St Pauls. A 43-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with Mr Mamwa's murder.

In a statement from his family, released via Avon and Somerset Police, they described the 30-year-old as a "humble" man. They said: “Alex brought joy, happiness, laughter and protection to all those he loved and those who met him. His presence and smile always lit up a room.

“Alex was not troublesome, he kept himself to himself and was always very humble. Alex was looking forward to fulfilling many of his life plans, unfortunately this was cut short mercilessly. He did not deserve for his life to be taken in such a tragic way and at such a young age.

“We, his family are devastated and we will truly miss him. As time passes and fades away, our memories and love for him will always stay. The only thing we ask for is that justice be served in Alex’s favour.”

After police charged the 43-year-old man with murder, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said: “This is a significant step as we continue our investigation into Alex’s death and our thoughts are with his family following this news.

