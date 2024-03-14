Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family has paid tribute to a 16-year-old boy described as 'kind, charming, and funny' after he was killed in a crash involving a dumper truck. Llŷr Davies died after emergency services were called to a property in Efailwen area, Pembrokeshire at 1.29pm on Tuesday, March 12.

The incident was also reported to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and crews responded to a yellow dumper truck located in a shallow river and a body in a separate location to the vehicle. Dyfed-Powys Police said his death was reported to the coroner.

Paying tribute, his family said their world "was turned upside down" when they learned of the death of "our kind, funny, and charming Llŷr." They added: "Our lives will never be the same without you Llŷr you will forever be in our hearts. Cysga’n dawel beautiful boy.

"The family wish to thank friends, family and the wider community for all their messages of support. It has given us comfort during this dark time knowing that Llyr has touched so many lives.”

Gareth Evans, acting head teacher at Ysgol Bro Teifi, said the school extended its condolences to Llŷr's family, and that support will be provided to pupils and staff over the coming days.