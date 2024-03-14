Llŷr Davies: Family pays tribute to boy, 16, who died in Pembrokeshire dumper truck crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
A family has paid tribute to a 16-year-old boy described as 'kind, charming, and funny' after he was killed in a crash involving a dumper truck. Llŷr Davies died after emergency services were called to a property in Efailwen area, Pembrokeshire at 1.29pm on Tuesday, March 12.
The incident was also reported to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and crews responded to a yellow dumper truck located in a shallow river and a body in a separate location to the vehicle. Dyfed-Powys Police said his death was reported to the coroner.
Paying tribute, his family said their world "was turned upside down" when they learned of the death of "our kind, funny, and charming Llŷr." They added: "Our lives will never be the same without you Llŷr you will forever be in our hearts. Cysga’n dawel beautiful boy.
"The family wish to thank friends, family and the wider community for all their messages of support. It has given us comfort during this dark time knowing that Llyr has touched so many lives.”
Gareth Evans, acting head teacher at Ysgol Bro Teifi, said the school extended its condolences to Llŷr's family, and that support will be provided to pupils and staff over the coming days.
Cardigan Town FC, where Llŷr was a former junior player, also sent its condolences to the family and offered support to its members. Ceredigion council said it was supporting the family but could not comment further due to the ongoing police investigation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.