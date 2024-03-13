Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Trimmer, a British man who tragically died during his engagement party in western Australia in a freak accident, was expecting a child with his fiancée. The 29-year-old senior constable was celebrating his engagement to Lilly Watts on Saturday night (March 9) when he fell and cut a carotid artery in his neck, according to local media.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Australia in 2013, died before emergency services could reach him as family and friends tried to save him. It has now been revealed that Ms Watts, who works as a nurse at Royal Perth Hospital, was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of his death.

Trimmer had settled in Kalgoorlie, a mining town approximately 370 miles east of Perth, and was actively involved in the police force's gang crime squad and tactical response group.

Additionally, Trimmer had also appeared on a BBC show called "Wanted Down Under," offering advice to British families considering a move to Australia, showcasing his experience and knowledge of the country. In it, he was filmed giving a British teenager advice on what to expect if her family relocated.

British man, Liam Trimmer was celebrating his engagement to Lilly Watts, in western Australia, when he fell and cut a carotid artery in his neck, according to local media.

Melinda Kelly, a friend of Ms Watts, has since launched a fundraising appeal on her behalf to help her financially as she prepares to raise their child alone in a house she and Trimmer had bought together. She wrote on the GoFundMe page that her friend "now finds herself navigating uncharted waters".

She said: "Hello, I’m Mel, an old friend of Lilly Watts. We spent most days together for three years while we studied our nursing degrees. Tragically, on Saturday night, Lilly’s world was shattered by a freak accident that claimed the life of her beloved fiancé, Senior Constable Liam Trimmer. The evening was meant to be a joyous celebration of Lilly and Liam’s recent engagement and announcing their pregnancy, a huge milestone in their journey together. Friends and family gathered to share in their happiness. In a cruel twist of events, Liam’s life was cut short leaving behind a void that can never be filled.

"Lilly, a dedicated Clinical Registered Nurse at Royal Perth Hospital, now finds herself navigating uncharted waters. Not only has she lost her soulmate, but she also carries the precious gift of new life within her. At almost 14 weeks pregnant, Lilly now faces the prospect of raising a child without her beloved partner, while also grappling with the financial responsibilities that come with homeownership.

"This GoFundMe campaign seeks to provide some solace amidst the darkness that has enveloped Lilly’s life. While no amount of money can bring back Liam or erase the pain of his loss, we hope to ease the burden that now weighs heavily on Lilly’s shoulders. The funds raised will enable her to access the support she needs, from counseling to covering the costs of daily living and preparing for the arrival of her baby.

"Lilly’s resilience and unwavering spirit have always been her defining qualities, and now, more than ever, she needs our love and support. Let us come together as a community to rally around her in this time of need, offering whatever assistance we can to help her navigate the challenging road ahead. Together, we can help light the path forward for Lilly and honor the memory of the man she loved so dearly."

Col Blanch, the commissioner of Western Australia police, told a Perth radio station: "Everything was done to try and save him, but it wasn't to be. I know everyone that was involved are really, really hurting. I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare."

Western Australia Police told Sky News: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are extended to his family and colleagues. Our Health, Welfare and Safety Division will provide support to those impacted by this tragedy."