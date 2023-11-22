James Morrison, an ambulance first responder who repeatedly raped a young boy after grooming him in uniform and showering him with gifts has been jailed. (SWNS)

An ambulance first responder was sentenced to prison for repeatedly raping a young child after grooming him in uniform and showering him with gifts. James Morrison appeared in court this week after pleading guilty to seven sexual offences, including four counts of rape.

According to prosecutor Alexander Bull, Morrison cultivated a friendship with a 13-year-old boy in 2022, exploiting connections through mutual friends and eventually professing romantic feelings. The police became involved when Morrison's then-boyfriend discovered messages to the victim, one of which stated, "I love you more than my partner".

During the investigation, the victim revealed how Morrison, a 31-year-old volunteer first responder for the South Western Ambulance Service in Wiltshire, had shared a bed with him and lavished him with gifts. The young boy disclosed instances of rape and sexual abuse occurring over a five-week period where Morrison reportedly used threats of self-harm and blaming the victim, to maintain control while consistently professing love.

He said Morrison also threatened to hand himself into the police, saying the victim was to blame and that he always loved him. In a personal statement, the victim told of how the abuse started when the defendant added him on Snapchat – and it became “very intense”. The boy said that Morrison was “so controlling over everything I did” and he would “threaten to report my family to social services and my siblings would be removed from my parents”.

The court heard that he would often spend time with the boy wearing his uniform. The victim’s mother said: “James has taken away my little boy, my innocent little boy.” She added: “This monster had taken so much away from us and our family.”

Jodie Mittell, defending, said her client “does not wish to contest anything that has been said by (the victim) or his family”, adding that he recognises he faces a lengthy prison term. She told the court that Morrison, from Trowbridge, asked to be remanded in custody when he entered his guilty pleas so that he could start his sentence. Ms Mittell said that he “indicated a willingness to engage” in prison - having completed a Level 2 qualification in English.

