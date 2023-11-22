A man is due to appear in court over the murder of his wife in Kingswood on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with the murder of his wife who was killed in the presence of 'a number of terrified children'. Darryl Bowen, 43, is due to appear in court on Wednesday (November 22) after being charged overnight in connection with the death of Alison Bowen, 41, in Kingswood, Bristol on Tuesday.

Police were called to the family home in Wedmore Close at about 3.50pm following reports of a 'serious assault'. Alison was pronounced dead just over half an hour later. Bowen was arrested from within the property on suspicion of murder and was assessed by health professionals before being questioned by detectives. He will now appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Investigating Officer Neil Meade said: “Although formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe the deceased to be Alison Bowen, aged 41. Alison’s family have been updated on this significant development, and specialist liaison officers will continue to support them. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

"We’ll continue to carry out a full and thorough investigation as this case progresses. There will remain an increased police presence in the affected area of Kingswood and our officers will be available to answer any questions or concerns the local community may have."

The scene in Kingswood Bristol where a woman was found dead, November 21 2023.

Police said a number of children were left distressed at witnessing the horror inside the home. Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Dan Forster added: "Tragically, there were a number of children inside the property at the time of the incident and while thankfully they weren’t hurt, there are understandably distressed at what has happened. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to them and the victim's wider family during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. The children are currently being looked after by a family member and specially trained officers will provide them with support.”