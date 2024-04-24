Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and a teenage student were stabbed at a school in Ammanford. Emergency services were called to Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Carmarthenshire shortly after 11.20am on Wednesday, with the school placed in lockdown. The girl remains in police custody.

Supt Ross Evans, Carmarthenshire commander, said: “I would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has concluded, and pupils have now left the school. We are working with the school and other agencies to ensure appropriate support is available to all involved. This was a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victims, their family and everyone impacted by what has happened.”

Police earlier said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. In an update, the police said the injuries suffered by two teachers and a teenage pupil are not life-threatening.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he was “shocked” to hear of the incident, while Home Secretary James Cleverly said he was being kept informed.

In a statement on its website, Amman Valley School said: “You will be aware of the incident that has taken place at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman today. The family members of all injured persons have been informed. We would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has been contained.”

One parent, Charlotte Rogers, waiting for her daughter, said: “She said that one teacher and two pupils had been stabbed, that’s all I know. She said she was scared. She’s a tough cookie so fingers crossed. I just want to give her a big hug. I just want everyone to be safe. This shouldn’t have happened. At the end of the day, they should have had measures in place beforehand, when they first opened the school, to make sure it was safe for them.”

In an interview with WalesOnline, Cllr Karen Davies – a LEA governor at the school – said she had been told the incident involved a stabbing. She said: “I have been told someone has been arrested and that two members of staff have been stabbed, but have no confirmation on how serious the injuries are.

“I send my thoughts to those injured and all the people there. I know how well the school rehearsed lockdown and I am sure everything is under control. It is shocking. You hear about these things happening in Manchester and London but it is literally our comprehensive here.”

Pupils were released from the school from 3.20pm, with many greeted with tearful hugs from concerned parents who had been waiting outside.

Dyfed-Powys Police said in a statement earlier: “Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment. One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. Emergency services remain at the scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue.”

The force referred to footage of the incident, purporting to show the aftermath of a stabbing, which it urged people to remove from social media sites.

In a statement, the Welsh Ambulance Service said advanced critical care support was provided following the incident. Teaching unions expressed concern at the incident at the school, a bilingual comprehensive school for pupils aged between 11 and 18.

Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru, said: “While we don’t know the full details of what has happened, this is clearly a horrifying incident and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at the school and in the wider community.”

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, described the incident as “extremely distressing”. Politicians across Wales and the UK have also been responding to the incident with shock.

First Minister Vaughan Gething posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Shocked to hear news of a serious incident in Rhydaman. A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community. Diolch to first responders.”

Also on X, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected.”