Three people have been injured and a person has been arrested after a reported stabbing in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire in Wales.

Amman Valley School has been closed as emergency services swooped in on the site, with the three injured people receiving treatment at the scene. One person has been arrested and police said that officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

In a statement, the Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County Council. We are aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media.

“We would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected. We would ask the people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing.”

Local councillor Rob James said in a post on social media: "My thoughts are with the headteacher, teaching staff, parents and pupils of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after today’s major incident. I have been in contact with Carmarthenshire Council and will provide any support I can to the school during this difficult time."