Two people have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in a city centre last night.

Police were called to Charles Street in Leicester just before 10pm and found the victim, who was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. Two boys aged 16 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Both are in custody while police investigate.

Detective Sergeant Dan Robberts, from the Leicestershire Police’s complex investigation team (CIT), said: “This incident happened in the city centre, close to the bus station. While we’ve spoken to a number of people already, I’m appealing for anyone who can help but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who might’ve filmed anything on their mobile phone or who saw a group of teenage boys in the area. Any details you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think they are, could help.”