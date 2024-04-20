Avon and Somerset Police launch appeal to find stolen French Bulldog Frankie - how you can help
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after an 18-month-old French Bulldog was stolen on Friday morning (April 19 2024). The appeal once again has shown the stark rise in dogs being stolen, with an estimated 20,000 dogs stolen each year in the United Kingdom.
The bulldog, called Frankie, was stolen during a burglary at a property based in Patchway, South Gloucestershire between the hours of 1am and 2am. The two offenders were seen using a motorbike to both arrive and leave the scene of the crime.
Officers local to the area have already undertaken conversations house-to-house around the area, including enquiries to those in the vicinity regarding any CCTV or doorbell footage to assist in the investigation, while crime officers have also been in attendance to carry out forensic enquiries.
A statement from Avon and Somerset Police regarding the theft of Frankie reads: “We want to speak to anyone who saw a motorbike in the Patchway area between these times, as well as anyone with information about Frankie’s whereabouts.”
Those who have any information can contact Avon and Somerset Police by calling 101 and using the reference number 5224099812, or can complete an online appeals form.
French Bulldogs are generally known for their affectionate, friendly, and social personalities, but a stolen dog may exhibit behavioural changes including separation anxiety and depression.
Should you have any first-hand information about Frankie or any stolen dog, advice given by both the Police and Dog’s Trust suggests contacting authorities rather than attempting to rescue the dog yourself.
