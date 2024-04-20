Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after an 18-month-old French Bulldog was stolen on Friday morning (April 19 2024). The appeal once again has shown the stark rise in dogs being stolen, with an estimated 20,000 dogs stolen each year in the United Kingdom.

The bulldog, called Frankie, was stolen during a burglary at a property based in Patchway, South Gloucestershire between the hours of 1am and 2am. The two offenders were seen using a motorbike to both arrive and leave the scene of the crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers local to the area have already undertaken conversations house-to-house around the area, including enquiries to those in the vicinity regarding any CCTV or doorbell footage to assist in the investigation, while crime officers have also been in attendance to carry out forensic enquiries.

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police regarding the theft of Frankie reads: “We want to speak to anyone who saw a motorbike in the Patchway area between these times, as well as anyone with information about Frankie’s whereabouts.”

Avon and Somerset Police have launched an appeal into the theft of 18-month-old French Bulldog Frankie, who was stolen from a property in Patchway on Friday morning (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

Those who have any information can contact Avon and Somerset Police by calling 101 and using the reference number 5224099812, or can complete an online appeals form.

French Bulldogs are generally known for their affectionate, friendly, and social personalities, but a stolen dog may exhibit behavioural changes including separation anxiety and depression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad