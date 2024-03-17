Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released new footage of football hooliganism from this season.

Trouble broke out when Aston Villa played Legia Warsaw in the Europe League in Birmingham in November - although police have been at pains to point out that Villa fans are not thought to be to blame for the trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers want to trace four men that are still wanted after the disorder. Police contained and dispersed away fans outside the ground before the game, but were subjected to 90 minutes of sustained violence.

Four men wanted after trouble at the Aston Villa-Legia Warsaw tie at Villa Park in November 2023. They are thought to be connected to the away side Picture: West Midlands Police

Dozens of arrests were made, and five officers, two police dogs and two police horses suffered minor injuries. No home fans were arrested and there were no issues from Aston Villa supporters at any point, say police.

Det Sgt James Birtles, from the team set up to investigate the violence, said: “The disorder that happened that evening was absolutely horrendous. We’ve spent hundreds of hours watching CCTV, body worn video and drone footage, and taken hundreds of statements from officers about the violence they faced.

“Since the disorder, we've made three more arrests, in Bristol, Somerset and Leicester. Those men have been bailed while we liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service and seek charges. We’re now asking for the public’s help in identifying these four men who we suspect may have been involved in the disorder on the night. It’s not clear if they are based in the UK or abroad, and we are continuing to work with law enforcement agencies in Poland and beyond as our work to being people to justice continues."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information on the identities of these men can submit information to police here. Alternatively, get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting 20/968885/23, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.