Not guilty pleas have been entered on behalf of 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who is accused of murdering three children during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, after he failed to speak during a court hearing.

Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday but did not respond when asked to enter pleas to 16 charges, including the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

Judge Mr Justice Goose confirmed that the defendant could hear the proceedings and instructed that not guilty pleas be entered on his behalf.

Rudakubana faces a range of charges stemming from the July 29 attack at The Hart Space, located on a business park in Southport. In addition to the three murder charges, he is accused of:

Attempted murder of eight other children, the dance instructor Leanne Lucas, and businessman John Hayes.

Possession of a knife during the attack.

Production of ricin, a deadly biological toxin, before the incident.

Possession of a document, Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual, alleged to have been in his possession between August 29, 2021, and July 30, 2024.

The ricin and the document were reportedly found during searches of Rudakubana’s home, which he shared with his Rwandan parents. During the hearing, Rudakubana appeared via videolink from HMP Belmarsh, wearing a grey sweatshirt and sitting hunched with his hands on his lap. Unlike previous hearings, he did not cover his face but displayed limited engagement, occasionally swaying his head or looking around the room.

Despite being asked twice by Mr Goose if he could hear the proceedings, Rudakubana remained silent. A prison officer confirmed the audio was functioning. When each charge was put to him, the defendant did not respond, leading the court to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.

About 15 people, including the parents of Alice da Silva Aguiar and instructor Leanne Lucas, were present in the public gallery. Others followed the proceedings via videolink or in an annex.

Adjourning the case, Mr Justice Goose addressed the defendant: “Axel Rudakubana, I don’t need you to reply. Your trial will now take place on January 20. You will be transferred from where you are now to a more convenient place for the purpose of attending this court. You must keep in touch with your solicitor and barristers. In the meantime, you will be remanded in custody.”

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.