Kayleigh Driver and Michael Davis arriving at Leicester Crown Court during their trial. Davis was on Friday convicted of the murder of his four-month-old son Ollie Davis, while Driver was acquitted of murder and causing grievous bodily harm but found guilty of causing of allowing the death of a child, and causing or allowing serious injury. Both will be sentenced on April 10 Picture: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire

A father has been convicted of murdering his five-week-old baby, who died from a broken neck, having also suffered 23 broken ribs.

A jury at Leicester Crown Court was told Ollie Davis was pronounced dead after being found lifeless in his bedroom in 2017, having sustained fractures to his skull, collar bone, both arms and the joints of all his limbs.

Michael Davis, 29, was found guilty today (Friday) of murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and was remanded in custody facing a mandatory life sentence.

Jurors cleared Ollie’s mother, Kayleigh Driver, of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but found her guilty of charges of causing or allowing the death of a child and causing or allowing serious physical injury.

Trial judge Mr Justice Cotter renewed Driver’s conditional bail following the verdicts and ordered that the 29-year-old, who appeared in court on a mobility scooter, should be sentenced alongside Davis on April 10.