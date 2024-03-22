Stephen and Carol Baxter were murdered by Luke D'Wit after he poisoned them with fentanyl Picture: Essex Police/PA)

An IT worker has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 37 years for the murder of a married couple who he poisoned with fentanyl after creating a gallery of fake personas to manipulate them.

Luke D’Wit, who befriended and worked for Stephen and Carol Baxter, later changed their will to make him a director of their shower mat company. The 34-year-old had pretended to be a doctor from Florida and members of a fake support group for the thyroid condition Hashimoto’s, which Mrs Baxter suffered from.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Baxter, 64, and her 61-year-old husband were found dead at their home in West Mersea in Essex by their daughter Ellie on Easter Sunday last year. D’Wit, of West Mersea, arrived soon after and described himself as a “friend” to a 999 call handler, before calmly giving a false account, as Ellie was heard in distress in the background.

Prosecutors said D’Wit created a fake will on his phone the day after the Baxters were found dead, making him a director of their shower mat company Cazsplash. Another fake persona – a solicitor – was used in connection with the new will, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, D’Wit was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of murdering the couple following a trial lasting more than a month. He was sentenced at the same court on Friday by judge Mr Justice Nicholas Lavender.