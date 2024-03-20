Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been found guilty of murdering a married couple with fentanyl after he changed their will to name him as a director of their company. Luke D'Wit, 34, had befriended and worked for Stephen and Carol Baxter, aged 61 and 64 respectively, before they succumbed to the fatal poisoning on Easter Sunday last year.

The couple were found by their daughter Ellie at their home in West Mersea in Essex. D'Wit arrived at the scene and told responders that he was a friend of the couple before giving them a false account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wasn't initially a suspect for police, until the fire service ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause of death, and a toxicology report showed that fentanyl contributed to both deaths. Prosecutors also found a fake version of their will on his phone in which he was named as a director of their shower mat company in the event of their death.

It was found that the IT worker had manipulated the Baxter's with a series of fake profiles online. These characters included a doctor from Florida and members of a fake support group for the thyroid condition Haishimoto's, which Mrs Baxter suffered from. He also posed as a solicitor, a persona he used to create the fake will.

The court also heard that D'Wit has kept a close eye on the couple, even installing a "mobile security surveillance application" on which he monitored the living room and watched them die. Images found on his phone also showed two pictures of the pair in the armchairs in the living room on April 7, at the same time Mrs Baxter's pacemaker began to fail recording any further movements.

Stephen and Carol Baxter were found dead in their armchairs at their home in West Mersea, Essex. (Credit: Essex Police/PA Wire)

He was eventually arrested at his workplace. When officer arrived to take him into custody, opened and unopened fentanyl patches were found in his bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Ayling KC, prosecuting, said that D'Wit had killed the Baxters “calmly, coolly and in a way which had been entirely planned, maybe for some while”. He was also labelled by Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate as "one of the most dangerous men I’ve ever experienced in my policing career”.

He said: “He would befriend people and purport to be an upstanding, helpful and kind member of the community. The reality is far more sinister. He is a cold, calculated murderer. D’Wit went to great lengths to cover up his tracks. He deceived everyone who knew him, who welcomed him into their family homes and who relied upon him for help, or at least what they believed was help.

He added: “D’Wit’s downfall was the arrogance that existed within him. He didn’t cover his tracks properly and he was deluded in thinking that he could use fentanyl to kill two people and that wouldn’t be found to be suspicious.”