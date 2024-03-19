Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man who was killed while waiting for the bus in Edinburgh has described him as a "loving husband and father". Nashir Ahmed, 65, was standing with a 48-year-old man at a bus stop on Ferry Road on Sunday, March 10.

The attack, which the police have described as "a completely random and unprovoked" took place near to its junction with Great Junction Street and Coburgh Street, around 8.30pm on when they were approached by another man who then attacked them.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene and both men were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Mr Ahmed died in hospital on Friday (March 15) and detectives are treating his death as murder. His friend, a 48-year-old man, was discharged after receiving treatment for serious leg and facial injuries.

And now, his devastated family has paid tribute to him. They said: “Nashir was a loving husband and father. He was a big part of our family and we are devastated at losing him. He was heavily involved in Edinburgh’s Bangladeshi community and will be greatly missed. He loved life and cared for all his family and friends. We will always remember his warmth and his kindness.”

His attacker is described as black, around 30-years of age, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a red tartan scarf and a long, black jacket with a hood.

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: “A family has been left feeling bereft as they come to terms with losing someone so integral to their lives. The circumstances are heart breaking, and I can’t possibly imagine the pain they are feeling during these difficult times.

“We continue to follow up several lines of inquiry and I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who has any information about this crime or the person responsible to contact us. Any small piece of information could be crucial in our ongoing investigation, so please do pass it on.