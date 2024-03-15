Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died following a "completely random and unprovoked" assault at a bus stop in Edinburgh. Nashir Ahmed, 65, and a friend were standing at a bus stop on Ferry Road on the evening of Sunday, March 10, when another man approached and attacked them.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene and both men were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Mr Ahmed died in hospital on Friday (March 15) and detectives are treating his death as murder. His friend, a 48-year-old man, was discharged after receiving treatment for serious leg and facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they are following positive lines of inquiry and appealed for information about the incident, which happened on Ferry Road near to its junction with Great Junction Street and Coburg Street.

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Ahmed’s family and the other victim and specialist officers are supporting them during this extremely difficult time. This was a completely random and unprovoked assault on Mr Ahmed and his friend and it is absolutely vital that we trace the individual responsible for this despicable and senseless crime.

“Ferry Road would have been busy around the time and we would continue to urge anyone who witnessed this attack as well as anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage of the area which could be of significance, to please get in touch. Incidents of this nature can understandably cause concern to the local community however we are following a number of positive lines of inquiry and there will continue to be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.”

The suspect is described as black, around 30 years of age with short, dark hair and wearing a red tartan scarf and a long, black jacket with a hood.