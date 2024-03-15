Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Squid Game actor O Yeong-Su has been found guilty of sexual misconduct and sentenced to an eight-month suspended prison sentence.

The 79-year-old was charged in 2022 in relation to an alleged sexual assault that took place while he had been staying in a rural area for a theatre performance in 2017. The actor was accused of assaulting the same woman twice during the incident, having hugged and kissed her on the cheek against her will, local news agency Yonhap reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O rose to international fame after portraying the character of Oh Il-namthe in the South Korean worldwide hit Netflix show Squid Game. He became the very first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe for his role in the show, as well as picking up an Emmy for his performance in the show which gained more than 100 million viewers worldwide.

O Yeong-Su featured in the hit Netflix show. (Credit: Netflix)

He denied the allegations prior to and throughout the trial, however judge Jeong Yeon-ju at Suwon District Court said that the victim's record of the event were "consistent" with the claims and "appear to be statements that cannot be made without actually experiencing them".