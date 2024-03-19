Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who ran over his father-in-law in a fit of anger and temper has been found guilty of murdering him in a majority verdict. Grandfather Thomas Connors, 62, was left for dead after suffering severe brain and skull injuries when he was deliberately driven at then struck in Compton Road in Wolverhampton at about 8pm on September 11 last year. His son-in-law William Connors, of Cannock Road, Park Village, was at the wheel of the Mercedes estate that hit him during a confrontation at the gate to his home.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday morning the jury returned a verdict of 10-2 that the 27-year-old murdered him after being arrested for smashing his wife's phone earlier that day. Judge Michael Chambers KC said: "Having not heard from the defendant, I would like a report in this case so that I can assess him before passing sentence."

He thanked the jury and said: "That ends your role in the case. You are welcome to come back for the sentencing hearing. Although the sentence for murder is set at life imprisonment only in exceptional cases is that that term is set. The trial judge has to fix a minimum term, but consideration for release is done by the Parole Board and even so someone may never be released."

Sixty-two-year-old grandfather Thomas Connors was left for dead after suffering severe brain and skull injuries when he was deliberately driven at then struck by son-in-law William Connors. (Credit: West Midlands Police)

"We are very grateful for the public duty you have done. The jury system is the bedrock of our criminal justice system. and we would have it no other way. You have taken great care and consideration over this case as expected."

The prosecution case was that Connors having been given police bail for the earlier incident with conditions not to contact his wife Bridget Anne, aged 35, he went to her parent's Compton Road home in an effort to find her. When he arrived on the road outside he was confronted by Thomas Connors who was holding an axe.

The men were involved in a loud exchange of words before the defendant turned round the car and drove at the older man who was struck landing fatally hurt in the middle of the street, where he was narrowly missed by a passing truck on the opposite side of the carriageway. William Connors did not stop following the collision despite the windscreen being smashed by the impact of the victim being flung across the bonnet to the ground.

He fled the scene to Whitmore Reans, before catching a train to Coventry where he was charged with murder the following day after handing himself in. Connors claimed he did intended to kill his uncle and that during the altercation his uncle kept moving "this way" then "that way" on the pavement and he thought he was going to get out of the way.