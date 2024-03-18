Two teenagers have died and one remains in critical condition after the car they were travelling crashed into a lorry on the A91 in Stirling on Sunday, March 17. Picture: Universal Images Group via Getty

Two teenage boys have died and one has been left fighting for his life following a crash involving a car and a lorry near Stirling. The driver of the lorry was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence following the collision on the A91 on Sunday (March 17) and was released pending further inquiries, police said.

The crash, involving a black Vauxhall Corsa and an HGV, happened between the Bannockburn interchange and Greencornhills roundabout at about 3.50pm. Emergency services attended and the rear-seat passengers of the car, two boys aged 17 and 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 17-year-old boy driving the car was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains in a critical condition. The front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and later released.

The 29-year-old man driving the HGV was not injured. Police have now issued an appeal for information about the crash.

Road policing Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “My thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident and their families and friends at this difficult time. We will continue to offer support as our investigation progresses.

“It’s vital we establish exactly what happened here and I’m appealing to anyone who saw the crash, or either vehicle prior to it, to contact us. Regardless of how significant you believe the information you have is, we want to hear from you.

"I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time to please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”