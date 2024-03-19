Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have named the father and son who were found dead at a Hartlepool residence after launching a murder probe into their deaths.

The father and son, aged 68 and 36, have both been named as Peter Cooke. The pair were found at a property on Eaglesfield Road on Friday, March 15.

Cleveland Police launched the murder investigation following their deaths. They have since arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with their deaths.

In a statement, Cleveland Police said: "A 39-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail whilst enquiries continue. Police are carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols in the area."