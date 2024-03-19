Hartlepool murder investigation: police name father and son found dead at property
Police have named the father and son who were found dead at a Hartlepool residence after launching a murder probe into their deaths.
The father and son, aged 68 and 36, have both been named as Peter Cooke. The pair were found at a property on Eaglesfield Road on Friday, March 15.
Cleveland Police launched the murder investigation following their deaths. They have since arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with their deaths.
In a statement, Cleveland Police said: "A 39-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail whilst enquiries continue. Police are carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols in the area."
The force added that the Cooke's family have asked for privacy, with "specially trained officers" assisting with support for the family. Anyone with information in connection to the deaths has been asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 047584.