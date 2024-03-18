East London crossbow attacks: man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people injured
Met Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after crossbow attacks that injured two people in east London.
The 47-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, March 17 following a manhunt for the attacker. It came after two separate incidents in which a 44-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were both left injured.
The woman was injured after being hit in the head but an arrow from the crossbow while she crossed the road at around 7.44pm on Monday, March 4 by Clifton House, E2. The man was injured ten days later in the neck near Arnold Circus, E2. The injuries were not described as life-threatening, with both victims already released from hospital. The Met Police launched a manhunt for the crossbow user after connecting the two incident. The force said that following his arrest, officers found a crossbow, knives and other weapons at the man's address. He is currently in custody at an east London police station.
Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “I’m acutely aware of the level of concern in the community following these awful attacks. Since the first incident the police response has been immediate and dynamic, with my detectives leading a significant investigation involving CCTV trawls, intelligence and forensic work, whilst my neighbourhood teams have been engaged in public appeals and reassurance patrols.
“We have been strongly supported by our partners, particularly the London Borough of Tower Hamlets. The arrest last night was a significant development in our investigation, but this remains a complex and ongoing policing operation.
He added: "I can also confirm that our inquiries led to the seizure of another crossbow weapon in the period between the two attacks, which is now being dealt with as part of a separate investigation. I’d like to thank local people for their valuable support and would urge anyone still yet to talk to police to do so as soon as possible.
“We have received significant and crucial support from our local communities to date. Enhanced numbers of my officers will remain in the area and you can speak with them at any time if you believe you have information that is relevant.”