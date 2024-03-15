Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been injured in separate crossbow attacks in east London. Police said a manhunt has been launched to track down a suspect following the incidents that took place in a space of 10 days in Tower Hamlets.

The first assault happened at around 7.44pm on Monday, March 4 by Clifton House, E2. The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was hit in the head as she crossed the road. On Thursday, March 14, at 7.27pm, a 20-year-old man was injured in the neck near Arnold Circus, E2. Their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing and they have now both left hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe the two incidents have been linked and no other similar incidents have been reported to them. The force said they have increased their presence in the area over the weekend as enquiries take place. Tower Hamlets Council is also assisting the police with the investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “There are significant efforts to find whoever carried out these assaults, and we are committed to keeping the community updated over the coming days, as we know how worrying this is.

A manhunt has been launched following two crossbow attacks in east London

“This investigation is being led by my detectives in the CID and supported by my neighbourhood teams and specialist officers. My team are progressing a number of lines of enquiry, including identifying witnesses and exploring both CCTV and forensic opportunities.

“We are keen to hear from the local community. You may have seen something on the days when these offences occurred, or you might have seen or heard something in the local area that you think is suspicious and may be linked to these incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you do have any information please come forwards and speak to us. You can either speak with a police officer, or call us on 101. If you do not feel comfortable speaking with officers directly, please do not let that stop you sharing information, as you can call Crimestoppers anonymously.

“I understand that local people will be distressed by these incidents, but we would urge them to go about their business. Please do be vigilant and alert while our investigation is ongoing and contact us about anything which seems concerning.

“Over the weekend you will see an enhanced local policing presence as we dedicate more officers to locate whoever is responsible for these assaults, and help people feel as safe as possible.”