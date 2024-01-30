Man shot dead by police in London after reports he was 'armed with crossbow' and attempting to force entry to property
The Met Police said that armed officers were called after the man threatened attending officers
A man has died after he was shot by police in London.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were called to a home in Bywater Place, Southwark at around 4.55am today (Tuesday, January 30). The force received a report of a man, believed to be in his 30s, attempting to break into the property.
According to reports, the man was armed with a crossbow and other weapons. He is said to have been threatening to harm those inside the address, with two of the occupants receiving minor injuries after the shooting.
The force said: “Local officers attended and attempted to speak to the man but, after being threatened, armed officers were called and quickly attended the scene.
“The man had got inside the property, and a police firearm was discharged. Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service immediately provided first aid but sadly the man died at the scene.”
