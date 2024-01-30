A man has dead after being shot by police in London after reports he was attempting to force his way into a home armed with a crossbow (Credit: Getty Images)

A man has died after he was shot by police in London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were called to a home in Bywater Place, Southwark at around 4.55am today (Tuesday, January 30). The force received a report of a man, believed to be in his 30s, attempting to break into the property.

According to reports, the man was armed with a crossbow and other weapons. He is said to have been threatening to harm those inside the address, with two of the occupants receiving minor injuries after the shooting.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The force said: “Local officers attended and attempted to speak to the man but, after being threatened, armed officers were called and quickly attended the scene.