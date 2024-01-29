A Met police officer has been found guilty after assaulting an innocent shopkeeper

A serving police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a shopkeeper after mistaking him for a suspect. PC Jonathan Marsh from Metropolitan Police's East Area Command Unit and his colleagues were called to a report of criminal damage on Atlanta Boulevard in Romford on the evening of November 13, 2022, the court heard.

On arrival, Marsh mistook the complainant for the suspect despite him telling the officers that he called police. He then attempted to place him in handcuffs before taking him to the ground and punching him on the head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was handcuffed and taken to a police van; during this time, it was alleged that Marsh continued to shout and swear at the victim. The man was subsequently identified as the complainant, and was de-arrested at the scene.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which carried out an independent investigation, leading to Marsh being charged. Marsh, from Canvey Island in Essex, was found guilty of common assault at City of London Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and will be sentenced on February 29.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, in charge of policing in the East Area, said: "All police officers know they will be held to account for any use of force, and any use of force must be reasonable. On this occasion, PC Marsh went beyond the level of force necessary and it is right that he has to face the criminal consequences of his actions."

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Police officers may only use force when it is necessary, proportionate, and reasonable in the circumstances. There was no policing purpose or justification for the officer to strike the man, who posed no genuine risk. The shopkeeper was a law-abiding member of the public who had called the police to report a crime when he became a victim of mistaken identity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We appreciate cases of mistaken identity can happen, however PC Marsh made no attempt to establish the facts and the situation escalated quickly when he immediately used unnecessary force on the man who posed no threat to him or his colleague."