A pedestrian has died after being struck by a bus outside London Victoria station. (Credit: Jamie Lashmar/PA Wire)

A pedestrian has died after a bus struck them outside London Victoria station this morning.

According to reports, the number 13 bus hit a passenger shelter outside the train station during the bust early morning rush-hour period. The Met Police confirmed that a "serious road traffic collision" had taken place just before 9am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Land and air paramedics attended but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were treated for injuries at the scene, while the driver of the bus was taken to hospital.

A London Ambulance spokesman said: “We sent some resources, including two ambulance crews and a medic in a fast-response car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. We treated three people at the scene.

“A person was taken to hospital and another patient was assessed and discharged. Unfortunately, despite our teams’ best efforts, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’ve been told about the tragic news that a pedestrian has lost their life as a consequence of an accident. My thoughts are with the bereaved family, it’s really important that we allow them to be informed first about this tragedy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is a full investigation under way. I’m sure I speak for all of us when I say our thoughts and prayers are with this person’s family.”

Work is underway by Met Police to trace the pedestrian's next-of-kin to inform them of their passing. Police also confirmed that the bus station remains closed, however rail services through Victoria are unaffected.