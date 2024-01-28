Lennyn Lilic's life support was turned off days after the five-year-old was involved in a drink driving collision in Utah. (Picture: GoFundMe)

Life support for a five-year-old girl has been switched off after she was the victim of a horrific drink driving collision.

Lennyn Lilic was in a car with her father, Semir Lilic, and her six-year-old brother when they were hit by another vehicle travelling at 77mph along South Westsam's Boulevard in Kearns, Utah. Emergency services rushed the family to hospital and Lennyn, who had severe head wounds, including skull fractures, a broken spine, broken neck and traumatic brain bleeds, was placed on life support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But despite doctors' best efforts, her life support has now been switched off.

Court documents filed on Thursday (January 25) show that Charmayne Huerta-Guzman, 25, has been charged with second-degree felony manslaughter and other charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking with news outlet ABC4, a tearful Semir Lilic said: "If it was two seconds, maybe I could have done something different - but they came so fast, I couldn't do nothing for my children and me. Maybe if I did something different that day - tied my son's shoe two seconds more or my car 10 seconds or something.

"But nothing went different. Just end up being in the wrong spot at the wrong time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Court documents state that when officers asked what she had been doing before the crash, Huerta-Guzman said "we were drinking and heading home".