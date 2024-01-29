Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have made a further two arrests after two teenage boys were stabbed to death in Bristol over the weekend. The boys, now named by police as Mason Rist, 15 and another believed to be 16-year-old Max Dixon, died in the early hours of Sunday morning in hospital after being attacked by a group of people on Ilminster Avenue, in Bristol, at around 11.20pm on Saturday (January 27).

Two people – a 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy – were arrested hours after the two boys died and remain in police custody. Avon and Somerset Police said a third man, aged 20, was arrested on Monday morning (January 29) while a 22-year-old man was arrested this afternoon. Both also remain in custody.

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the names of the two young boys, Mason Rist and Max Dixon, who died following the incident on Saturday night. Any death is awful, but the loss of Mason and Max, who had their whole lives in front of them, is particularly tragic and my heart breaks for the families who have to endure such unimaginable pain and suffering. Our thoughts remain with them during this time.

“We have a team of highly professional, dedicated officers who are working 24/7 to identify those involved in this dreadful incident and bring them to justice. Our specialist family liaison officers continue to support and update the families and informed them earlier about the arrests we’ve made today.

“The devastation felt by the community following this incident is clear. More than 150 people attended a vigil near the scene yesterday evening (Sunday 28 January) while there was also a large turnout at a residents’ meeting earlier today.

“I’d like to reassure everyone of our commitment to working with residents, our partners in the council, staff in schools and the many others in the wider community. Our investigation is progressing well, with four people arrested so far and more arrests are to come. We are committed to doing everything we can to hold to account those responsible for this horrendous crime and to provide answers to Max’s and Mason’s families.”

The cordon in Ilminster Avenue was removed at 7pm on Sunday. He added: “We would like to thank everyone for supporting our investigation so far and appreciate there may have been some disruption, but we hope people understand the importance of the work being carried out.

"The local community can still expect to see a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days, with local Beat Surgeries being planned and the mobile police station in place later this week. Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team were in attendance at the residents’ meeting to provide reassurance to the community and they will continue to carry out patrols in the area.

“We would like to remind people that is it extremely important there is no commentary or sharing of information or images which could prejudice any future proceedings. There are families who are mourning the loss of their loved ones, and seeing speculation, footage and images on social media during such a difficult time may cause them further upset while it could also hinder our investigation.”

Christina Gray, Director of Communities and Public Health at Bristol City Council, said: “This tragic incident has left us all with a profound sense of sadness and grief for the two young lives lost under awful circumstances. I, my colleagues and the communities of Bristol have the families of both boys in our thoughts as we come together to ensure we’re here to support all those affected by this terrible incident.

“The community response to supporting those affected has been humbling, with so much outpouring of love and togetherness. Key members of the communities around Knowle West and south Bristol are already working closely with officers from the city’s statutory agencies and local charities to ensure people have access to the help they need.

“There is help available to deal with the trauma of this situation and to come to terms with the emotional and mental stress that stems from it. We’re also working with local schools to play their part in being there for their children, young people, parents and carers.

“As with any traumatic incident, it’s important that people take the time to care for themselves and allow others to support in that healing process. Get rest and sleep. Talk to someone – it could be a friend, a relative – someone you trust. We’re blessed in Bristol to have a strong and supportive local network of professionals who can give you that extra help when needed so please, seek them out.”