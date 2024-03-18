Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British actress Viscella Richards was murdered in her Caribbean home and the Trinidad authorities have just released the autopsy results which reveal that the 79-year-old died of blunt force trauma to her head and face. The Post Mortem was conducted by the Forensic Science Centre, in Federation Park.

The Mirror reported that following her murder“Her family released a statement appealing for those with information to come forward, saying they are in mourning over her ‘violent and brutal’ death. The statement, sent from Canada read: ‘During this period of mourning and grief, we are sustained and comforted by our knowledge of the enormous impact she ad on the many lives she touches as a successful actress and fashion model in England, and later on in her career, in theatre and broadcasting in Trinidad and Tobago. She was a beautiful person inside and out.”

The statement concluded with the following words: “Her entire family who loved and cared for her are deeply saddened by the devastating circumstances surrounding her untimely death and we await further news from the local authorities.

“As we seek justice for Viscella, the family will continue to fully cooperate with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) as they conduct a thorough investigation into the events surrounding Viscella’s tragic death. We ask that anyone who knows or saw something to please contact the TTPS.”

Viscella, who used the stage name Vikki Richards, was a well-known model and actress in the 1960s and 1970s. She appeared on TV in Howard’s Way, The Onedin Line, and Return of the Saint, and is best known for her role as a supporting actor in 1973’s Black Snake, which was shot in Barbados.

Viscella was born in Trinidad, but moved to the UK when she was six years old. She returned to Trinidad when she retired. Viscella was not married and did not have children.

It was reported that Viscella was found with her hands bound in her home, located on the North Coast of Trinidad Her friend who discovered her, had been believed to have grown concerned after not being able to get hold of her.